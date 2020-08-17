Decatur police charge man with trespassing at public housing complex

Decatur police say a man is charged with trespassing at a local public housing complex.

The department says investigators made contact with Anthony Peterson multiple times over the past several months in the East Acres area. They say on one occasion, he ran away from them and into an apartment.

Officers arrested Peterson and say he was found to be in possession of a loaded gun. “Because of this arrest, Peterson was issued a trespass warning by Decatur Housing Authority,” the department says.

On Aug. 14, police say investigators saw Peterson at a home in East Acres, where they took him into custody for criminal trespass third degree. He was held in the Morgan County Jail with a bond set at $300.