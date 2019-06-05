Decatur police charge man with elder abuse of his mother

The Decatur Police Department on Tuesday arrested a man who it says injured his mother.
Decatur police on May 30 made contact with a victim who said her son, Christopher Stroupe, assaulted her and caused serious physical injury, said Emme Long, department spokesperson.
Stroupe is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $100,000 bond for first-degree neglect and elder abuse charges.
