Clear

Decatur police charge man with elder abuse of his mother

Christopher Stroupe

He is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $100,000 bond for first-degree neglect and elder abuse charges.

Posted: Jun 5, 2019 1:36 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Decatur Police Department on Tuesday arrested a man who it says injured his mother.

Decatur police on May 30 made contact with a victim who said her son, Christopher Stroupe, assaulted her and caused serious physical injury, said Emme Long, department spokesperson.

Stroupe is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $100,000 bond for first-degree neglect and elder abuse charges.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Florence
Few Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Fayetteville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Decatur
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events