Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Traffic Alert: Two lanes of Highway 35 in DeKalb Co. blocked due to two-vehicle wreck Full Story

Decatur police charge man with burglary, theft from business

Brooks Brendon Sieglock

The Decatur Police Department has charged a man with crimes it says took place in January and March this year at the same businesses.

Posted: May. 13, 2019 12:44 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Decatur Police Department has charged a man with crimes it says took place in January and March this year at the same businesses.

On Jan. 26, Morgan County 911 received a call in reference to a burglary at McAbee Medical, 1401 6th Avenue SE.

Officers with the Decatur Police Department responded and took a report, said Emme Long, department spokesperson

On March 4, Morgan County 911 received another call at the business in reference to a theft of a motor vehicle, Long said.

During the course of the investigations, Brooks Brendon Sieglock was developed as the suspect, Long said.

After Sieglock was located by Huntsville police, he was extradited back to Decatur and charged with first-degree theft of property and third-degree burglary.

Bond was set at $7,500.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 68°
Scottsboro
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events