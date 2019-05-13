Decatur police charge man with burglary, theft from business

The Decatur Police Department has charged a man with crimes it says took place in January and March this year at the same businesses.

On Jan. 26, Morgan County 911 received a call in reference to a burglary at McAbee Medical, 1401 6th Avenue SE.

Officers with the Decatur Police Department responded and took a report, said Emme Long, department spokesperson

On March 4, Morgan County 911 received another call at the business in reference to a theft of a motor vehicle, Long said.

During the course of the investigations, Brooks Brendon Sieglock was developed as the suspect, Long said.

After Sieglock was located by Huntsville police, he was extradited back to Decatur and charged with first-degree theft of property and third-degree burglary.

Bond was set at $7,500.