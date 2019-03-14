Clear
Decatur police charge man with assaulting 10-year-old child

Milton Doggette

His bond was set at $250,000.

Posted: Mar. 14, 2019 3:47 PM
Updated: Mar. 14, 2019 3:49 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Decatur police say on Tuesday, March 12, around 8:15 p.m., Morgan County dispatch received a call of an assault at Freemont Street SW.

Officers responded to the address, along with Decatur Fire and Rescue and the First Response Ambulance Service. The officers located a 10-year-old child with multiple blunt force injuries to his head.

The child was airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham for treatment, and officials say detectives were called to the scene to investigate.

Investigators developed Milton Doggette as the only suspect, and he was arrested the morning of March 13. He was charged with one count of first-degree assault, and his bond was set at $250,000.

Officials say the child is expected to make a full recovery, and the case is believed to be an isolated incident.

