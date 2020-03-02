Clear

Decatur police charge man in truck break-in

Robert Blake Sumerel

The Decatur Police Department has charged a man with stealing a tool set from a truck.

Mar 2, 2020
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Robert Blake Sumerel was charged Feb. 28 with unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle.

The department said officers on Feb. 25 went to the 1,200 block of Gold Ridge Drive where the victim said someone had broken into a white 1999 Chevrolet Silverado and took a tool set.

Sumerel was identified as the suspect, according to police spokesperson Emme Long, and taken to the Morgan County Jail.

