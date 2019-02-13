Decatur police charge man in rape, kidnapping

The Decatur Police Department has arrested a man after a woman reported an assault Tuesday morning.

Rodney Brown is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree domestic violence and first-degree burglary, said Emme Long, department spokesperson.

Decatur police responded to Hardee's on 6th Avenue SE in reference to a reported assault Tuesday morning. The victim told officers she had left the residence of the offense and called Morgan County 911 once at Hardee's, said Long.

The victim had multiple lacerations on her head and was transported to the hospital for medical treatment. During the preliminary investigation, Long said the perpetrator was identified as Brown, who later was located walking on Highway 31S.

Circuit Judge Steve Brown set the bond for each of Brown’s charges at $100,000 and he is being held at the Morgan County Jail in lieu of $400,000.00 bond, Long said.