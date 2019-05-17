Clear

Decatur police charge man in car break-ins

Darion Bailey

Both incidents took place on Beltline Road

Posted: May. 17, 2019 12:28 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Decatur Police Department has arrested a man it says is responsible for two daytime car break-ins.

Darion Bailey was charged Thursday with unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle, said Emme Long, department spokesperson.

Long said Bailey ran away before police arrived at two crime scenes: One on April 22 at IHOP in the 1400 block of Beltline Road and a second on May 2 at CVS in the 800 block of Beltline Road.

But, she said, witnesses were able to provide a good description of a suspect.

