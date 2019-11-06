Clear

Decatur police charge man already in jail with identity theft

Jeremy Dewayne Floyd

Jeremy Dewayne Floyd is being held for identity theft on a $20,000 bond.

Decatur police say a man was charged this week in an identity theft case from February.

The department says on Feb. 19, a Decatur resident reported their identity was used to obtain internet services and open bank accounts.

Police developed Jeremy Dewayne Floyd as a suspect in the case. On Nov. 4, they discovered he was already incarcerated in the Morgan County Jail for unrelated charges. He's now facing an additional charge of identity theft.

Floyd is being held on a $20,000 bond.

