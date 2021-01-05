Decatur police charge man after bystander, dog hurt in shooting

The Decatur Police Department has charged a man in a shooting that hurt another person and a dog.

Mario Kellogg was arrested Tuesday on a first-degree assault charge. He is being held in the Morgan County Jail with a $20,000 bond.

Police said officers responded to a shooting call about 1:30 p.m. Dec. 29 at the intersection of 12th Avenue NW and 3rd Street NW.

During the investigation, officers learned the shooting stemmed from a personal dispute between two people. A bystander was struck in the leg and a dog was also injured during the shooting, police said.