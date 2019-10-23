Decatur police charge 3 after pot, shotgun, more found in bust

Three people were arrested and marijuana, a shotgun and drug paraphernalia were siezed in a Decatur drug bust.

The Decatur Police Department executed a search warrant in the 2,800 block of Wimberly Drive SW on Oct. 18, said Emme Long, police spokesperson.

Three people were inside the house, Long said, adding that two were detained and one jumped out a window and ran.

Phillip Skelton, who police identified as the runner, was caught.

Alyssa Rossie and Adam Shelton were detained inside the house.

Rossie and Skelton lived at the residence, Long said.

Long said investigators found 200 grams of marijuana, a single barrel shotgun, and drug paraphernalia inside of the residence.

Rossie was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest. She was taken to the Morgan County Jail with a $3,100 bond.

Skelton was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest. He was taken to the Morgan County Jail with a $3,100 bond.

Shelton was charged with loitering in a drug house. He was taken to the Morgan County Jail with a $300.00 bond.