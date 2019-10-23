Clear
BREAKING NEWS Coroner: Body found in Birmingham confirmed as Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Decatur police charge 3 after pot, shotgun, more found in bust

Alyssa Rossie, Adam Shelton, Phillip Skelton

Three people were arrested and marijuana, a shotgun and drug paraphernalia were siezed in a Decatur drug bust.

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 3:58 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Three people were arrested and marijuana, a shotgun and drug paraphernalia were siezed in a Decatur drug bust.

The Decatur Police Department executed a search warrant in the 2,800 block of Wimberly Drive SW on Oct. 18, said Emme Long, police spokesperson.

Three people were inside the house, Long said, adding that two were detained and one jumped out a window and ran.

Phillip Skelton, who police identified as the runner, was caught.

Alyssa Rossie and Adam Shelton were detained inside the house.

Rossie and Skelton lived at the residence, Long said.

Long said investigators found 200 grams of marijuana, a single barrel shotgun, and drug paraphernalia inside of the residence.

Rossie was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest. She was taken to the Morgan County Jail with a $3,100 bond.

Skelton was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest. He was taken to the Morgan County Jail with a $3,100 bond.

Shelton was charged with loitering in a drug house. He was taken to the Morgan County Jail with a $300.00 bond.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 68°
Florence
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 67°
Scottsboro
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events