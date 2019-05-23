Clear

Decatur police charge 2 with elder abuse, say victim tried to overdose

Michael Kenneth Hill, Tammy Elizabeth Hill

The suspects are married

Posted: May. 23, 2019
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Decatur Police Department has charged two people with elder abuse.

Michael Kenneth Hill and Tammy Elizabeth Hill were arrested and charged Tuesday with elder abuse and first-degree neglect. The two are married.

The arrests come after officers responded to an April 27 elder abuse report at Decatur Morgan Hospital, said Emme Long, department spokesperson.

The 71-year-old victim was being treated for an intentional overdose of prescription medication and reported the Hills abused her physically and mentally.

During the course of the investigation, it was found that the abuse contributed to the victim intentionally overdosing, said Long.

The Hills were booked into the Morgan County Jail, and both have $60,000 bonds.

