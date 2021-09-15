Decatur police catch sexually violent sex offender living near elementary school

The Decatur Police Department has arrested a man registered with the New York City Police Department as a sexually violent offender after discovering he was living near a school.

Stephen Deshawn Skipwith, 50, was arrested Monday and charged with adult sex offender - failure to register upon entering the state and adult sex offender - prohibited residence location.

On Aug. 20, 2021, police received a tip that Skipwith, a registered sex offender from New York City, was living in Decatur.

Decatur police said they learned Skipwith was registered with the New York City Police Department as a sexually violent offender in which his victim was a 14-year-old female.

Detectives checked the address where Skipwith was staying and discovered it was within 2,000 feet of an elementary school as well as multiple child care facilities, police said.

As part of adult sex offender registration requirements, a sex offender who declares they will be establishing a residence in Alabama is required by law to register with local law enforcement immediately upon entering the state. Skipwith failed to register with law enforcement upon his arrival, police said.

Skipwith was booked in the Morgan County Correctional Facility.

Bond was set at $5,000.