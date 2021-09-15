Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Decatur police catch sexually violent sex offender living near elementary school

Stephen Deshawn Skipwith

Bond was set at $5,000.

Posted: Sep 15, 2021 5:02 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Decatur Police Department has arrested a man registered with the New York City Police Department as a sexually violent offender after discovering he was living near a school.

Stephen Deshawn Skipwith, 50, was arrested Monday and charged with adult sex offender - failure to register upon entering the state and adult sex offender - prohibited residence location.

On Aug. 20, 2021, police received a tip that Skipwith, a registered sex offender from New York City, was living in Decatur.

Decatur police said they learned Skipwith was registered with the New York City Police Department as a sexually violent offender in which his victim was a 14-year-old female.

Detectives checked the address where Skipwith was staying and discovered it was within 2,000 feet of an elementary school as well as multiple child care facilities, police said.

As part of adult sex offender registration requirements, a sex offender who declares they will be establishing a residence in Alabama is required by law to register with local law enforcement immediately upon entering the state. Skipwith failed to register with law enforcement upon his arrival, police said.

Skipwith was booked in the Morgan County Correctional Facility.

Bond was set at $5,000.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Mostly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Mostly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 71°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events