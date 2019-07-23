Decatur police catch more than 50 traffic violations in Operation Southern Shield

Last week, the Decatur Police Department took part in Operation Southern Shield.
The five officers who contributed detected more than 50 traffic violations, said Emme Long, police spokeswoman..
These included:
Warnings: 21
Speeding: 15
Insurance Violations: 2
Open Container: 1
Texting: 1
Following Too Closely: 1
Failure to Yield to Emergency Vehicle: 1
Traffic Citations: 37
Child Restraint: 1
Speeding: 23
Insurance Violations: 5
Driver License Violations: 3
Tag Violations: 1
Following Too Closely: 2
Improper Lane Change: 1
Running Red Light: 1
DUI: 1
Sponsored by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the week-long operation included participation from various agencies in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee.
