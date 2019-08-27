Decatur police catch ‘armed and dangerous’ Tennessee fugitive

The Decatur Police Department has arrested a man wanted on felony warrants from Lincoln County, TN.
Christopher Fikes was found in Decatur on Aug. 21. He was wanted on kidnapping, aggravated burglary and domestic violence warrants.
About 4:31 Aug. 21, officers found Fikes’ truck in an apartment parking lot in the 2000 block of Danville Park Drive, said Emme Long, police spokesperson.
Fikes was ordered out of the apartment and taken into custody without incident, she said.
He is in the Morgan County Jail awaiting extradition back to Lincoln County.
