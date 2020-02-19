Decatur police asking for information about hit-and-run wreck

Photo Gallery 2 Images
Decatur police are asking for information from the public after a person was hit by a car.
Officers said it happened at 14th Street and Wolverine Drive on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.
The suspect left the scene in a newer model black sedan. It would have damage on the front right side.
The pedestrian is receiving treatment but has not been identified. Decatur police said he appears to be a 20-year-old to 40-year-old Hispanic male with tattoos and facial hair.
If you have information, call (256) 341-4617.
