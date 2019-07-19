Decatur police arrest murder suspect in July 11th shooting

UPDATE: Decatur police say Brandon is in custody, and he will be booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding 40-year-old Allen Deshaun Brandon of Decatur.

Brandon is wanted for murder in relation to the July 11 homicide of 44-year-old Jason Edward Tapscott on North Street SE, said Emme Long, police spokeswoman. Read about that here

Anyone with information on Brandon’s whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. Burleson at 256-341-4633 or mburleson@decatur-al.gov. If calling after-hours, please leave a message.

Long said people should not approach Brandon if they see him.