The Decatur Police Department has charged a woman with domestic violence after accusing her of cutting her husband.

Diana Rodgers, 35, of Decatur was booked in the Morgan County Jail with a $5,000 bond.

Police responded to Parkway Medical Center on Thursday for a stabbing call. Officers said the victim had a cut to the back of his head.

They learned he had been in a fight with Rodgers, his wife, and that she allegedly cut him with a knife.