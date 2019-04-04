Decatur police arrest two suspects for capital murder

According to Decatur police, two suspects have been charged with capital murder for the February 25, 2019, shooting death of 30-year-old Michael Irvin Jr.
On February 25, police responded to the 1600-block of Marion Street SW for a shooting investigation. When officers arrived, police say they found the victim, Michael Irvin Jr., dead in his home from multiple gunshots. Ulysses Wilkerson of Troy and Zachary Williams of Hartselle were identified as suspects.
Michael Irvin Jr.; He was commonly known as “Dooney.”
On April 4, 2019, police say detectives arrested and charged Wilkerson and Williams with capital murder. Both suspects are being held at the Morgan County Jail with no bond.
