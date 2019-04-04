Clear

Decatur police arrest two suspects for capital murder

Ulysses Wilkerson (left) and Zachary Williams (right)

Two suspects were arrested and charged with capital murder.

Posted: Apr. 4, 2019 9:57 PM
Updated: Apr. 4, 2019 10:37 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to Decatur police, two suspects have been charged with capital murder for the February 25, 2019, shooting death of 30-year-old Michael Irvin Jr.

On February 25, police responded to the 1600-block of Marion Street SW for a shooting investigation. When officers arrived, police say they found the victim, Michael Irvin Jr., dead in his home from multiple gunshots. Ulysses Wilkerson of Troy and Zachary Williams of Hartselle were identified as suspects.


Michael Irvin Jr.; He was commonly known as “Dooney.”

On April 4, 2019, police say detectives arrested and charged Wilkerson and Williams with capital murder. Both suspects are being held at the Morgan County Jail with no bond.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Florence
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 58°
Fayetteville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events