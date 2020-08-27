Decatur police arrest three men for drug and weapons charges

Decatur police say citizen complaints about drugs led to three arrests.

From May to August, Decatur police say investigators received multiple complaints about the sale of drugs in the 1400-block of College Street SE. They developed Derrick Watson as the suspect and arrested him in June.

Police say more complaints were received since then, and on Aug. 25, they conducted surveillance at the home.

According to the department, investigators saw Watson leave in a vehicle and initiated a stop in the 1200-block of Point Mallard Parkway for a traffic violation.

Police say the vehicle had three occupants, Daniel Charles, Derrick Watson and Brandon Barber. They say Watson, who has a prior conviction for attempted murder, had meth, heroin, cocaine and a gun with him.

Watson was booked in the Morgan County Jail with a bond set at $53,000. His charges are three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and certain persons prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Police say Charles also had meth and a gun. He’s charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and carrying a pistol without a permit. He was booked in the jail with a $1,300 bond.

Barber was arrested for carrying a pistol without a permit. Bond was set at $300.