Decatur police arrest suspect in Point Mallard shooting

The Decatur Police Department says a suspect, 18-year-old Caleb Long from Decatur, has been booked into the Morgan County Jail after a shooting Saturday night at Point Mallard Water Park.

Decatur police say the man is responsible for injuring two people in the shooting at the water park. He was arrested for two warrants for assault in the second degree. His bond is set at $60,000.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says Long surrendered himself to deputies at the county jail around 3 p.m. Monday.

According to police, the shooting happened around 9:08 p.m. Saturday near the wave pool at Point Mallard Water Park. The park was hosting a family-friendly night swim event at the time.