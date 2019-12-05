Decatur police arrest sex offender for failing to register, working near child care facility

A sex offender was arrested for failing to register with local law enforcement in October.

Robert Joe Buckner Jr. was convicted of rape second-degree in August of 2015. Decatur police say he most recently registered his home address on July 16, 2019, but he is required to register with local law enforcement quarterly, during the months of January, April, July and October.

When Buckner was arrested in late November, police say he was working at a restaurant less than 2,000 feet away from a child care facility.

Buckner was booked in the Morgan County Jail on a $5,000 bond. His charges are Adult Sex Offender (Registration with Local Law Enforcement) and Adult Sex Offender (Employment Restrictions).