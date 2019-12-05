Clear
BREAKING NEWS Morgan County deputies searching for man wanted for child abuse Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Decatur police arrest sex offender for failing to register, working near child care facility

Robert Joe Buckner Jr.

Robert Joe Buckner Jr. was convicted of rape second-degree in 2015.

Posted: Dec 5, 2019 3:58 PM
Updated: Dec 5, 2019 3:59 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Photo Gallery 1 Images

A sex offender was arrested for failing to register with local law enforcement in October.

Robert Joe Buckner Jr. was convicted of rape second-degree in August of 2015. Decatur police say he most recently registered his home address on July 16, 2019, but he is required to register with local law enforcement quarterly, during the months of January, April, July and October.

When Buckner was arrested in late November, police say he was working at a restaurant less than 2,000 feet away from a child care facility.

Buckner was booked in the Morgan County Jail on a $5,000 bond. His charges are Adult Sex Offender (Registration with Local Law Enforcement) and Adult Sex Offender (Employment Restrictions).

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

 

Huntsville
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 60°
Florence
Broken Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 62°
Fayetteville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 60°
Scottsboro
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events