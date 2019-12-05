Photo Gallery 1 Images
A sex offender was arrested for failing to register with local law enforcement in October.
Robert Joe Buckner Jr. was convicted of rape second-degree in August of 2015. Decatur police say he most recently registered his home address on July 16, 2019, but he is required to register with local law enforcement quarterly, during the months of January, April, July and October.
When Buckner was arrested in late November, police say he was working at a restaurant less than 2,000 feet away from a child care facility.
Buckner was booked in the Morgan County Jail on a $5,000 bond. His charges are Adult Sex Offender (Registration with Local Law Enforcement) and Adult Sex Offender (Employment Restrictions).
Related Content
- Decatur police arrest sex offender for failing to register, working near child care facility
- Athens police arrest sex offender who failed to register
- Decatur police arrest sex offender for failing to register with local law enforcement
- Decatur police charge registered sex offender with rape, incest
- Albertville police arrest sex offender
- Registered sex offender charged with beating girlfriend
- Limestone County investigators arrest sex offender for failing to register with law enforcement
- Convicted sex offender charged with child porn
- Update: Registered sex offender free on bond after Limestone County arrest
- Athens police arrest convicted sex offender for violating registration laws