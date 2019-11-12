Clear

Decatur police arrest sex offender for failing to register with local law enforcement

Jason Brandon Phillips

The Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act requires the suspect to register quarterly with local law enforcement.

Posted: Nov 12, 2019 10:55 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Decatur police say a sex offender is in custody for failing to register with local law enforcement.

On Nov. 14, 2016, Jason Brandon Phillips was convicted of sexual misconduct. The Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act requires Phillips to register quarterly with local law enforcement.

According to Decatur police, Phillips most recently registered on July 18, 2019. On Nov. 4, an arrest warrant was obtained for Phillips for failing to register for the month of October 2019.

On Nov. 7, Phillips was booked in the Morgan County Jail with a bond set at $2,500.

