Decatur police arrest man out on probation after finding pot, more in his car

Decatur police arrested a man after finding drugs and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop.

On Sept. 26, a Decatur Police Department investigator and sergeant saw a bronze Chevrolet Impala with an obstructed windshield driving 40 mph in a 30 mph zone on 5th Avenue.

The stopped the vehicle and learned it was being driven by Cam’ron Rashad Buchanan.

Buchanan willingly turned over some marijuana.

But a search of the vehicle found more marijuana and drug paraphernalia, said Emme Long, department spokesperson.

Buchanan had a suspended driver’s license, was out on bond for two counts of unlawfully breaking and entering a vehicle, and is a suspect in numerous other property crimes throughout Decatur, Long said.

He also received a probation violation warrant.

Buchanan was transported to the Morgan County Jail to be held with no bond.