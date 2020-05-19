Decatur police arrest man out on bond for breaking into vehicle

Decatur police arrested a man on Saturday for breaking into a vehicle while he was out on bond for previously stealing another vehicle.
Officers responded around 4:45 p.m. after a 911 call reporting a break-in in the 800-block of 7th Avenue SE.
Police say the suspect, Sean Patrick Sharbutt, was found near the vehicle and arrested. They say he had entered a closed compartment of the vehicle.
Sharbutt is charged with unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle. He was out on bond at the time for a previous theft of property first degree charge. Now, he's in the Morgan County Jail on a $20,000 bond.
