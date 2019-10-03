Decatur police arrest man on child porn charges linked to Instagram account

The Decatur Police Department has arrested a man on child pornography charges after getting a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Victor Hugo Abrajan was arrested Thursday and charged with dissemination of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

The department says it got a cyber tip from the National Center on April 2. It said someone within the Decatur city limits was using an Instagram account to send and receive child pornography.

The department says it was able to confirm that tip and identify the residence where the Instagram account was being accessed.

That led to Abrajan’s arrest. He then was booked in the Morgan County Jail.

Bond was set at $10,000.