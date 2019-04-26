Decatur police arrest man for traveling to meet child for sex

The Decatur Police Department says on Wednesday it arrested a man who electronically communicated with a child for the purpose of soliciting sex.

Jason Rupil traveled from Pelham to Decatur for the purpose of engaging in an unlawful sex act with the child, said Emme Long, department spokesperson.

Long said police intercepted Rupil in Decatur, and he was arrested on the charges of traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act and electronic solicitation of a child.

Rupil was transported to the Morgan County Jail, where he was booked in lieu of a $150,000 bond.