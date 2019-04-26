Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts

Decatur police arrest man for traveling to meet child for sex

Jason Rupil

Bond was set at $150,000

Posted: Apr. 26, 2019 12:56 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Decatur Police Department says on Wednesday it arrested a man who electronically communicated with a child for the purpose of soliciting sex.

Jason Rupil traveled from Pelham to Decatur for the purpose of engaging in an unlawful sex act with the child, said Emme Long, department spokesperson.

Long said police intercepted Rupil in Decatur, and he was arrested on the charges of traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act and electronic solicitation of a child.

Rupil was transported to the Morgan County Jail, where he was booked in lieu of a $150,000 bond.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events