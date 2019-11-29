Decatur police arrest man for murder on Thanksgiving

Decatur Police arrested a man for murder on Thanksgiving after a woman was found shot during a welfare check.

Abdullah Musafa El-Sayyed, was booked into the Morgan County Jail Thursday night.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Northwest 4th Avenue around 10:00pm and located Latonya Rasheed with at least one gunshot wound, according to Emme Long, Decatur Police Spokeswoman. She said Rasheed was transported to Decatur Morgan hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said El-Sayyed was at the scene and detectives named him their primary suspect.

Police said the the victim and suspect knew each other, and believe the murder was an isolated incident. Police have not shared the relationship between the two individuals, and no motive for the shoooting has been released.

A judge set El-Sayyed's bond at $150,000, according to Long.

The investigation is on-going, according to police, and more information will be released at a later time.

Anyone with information about the case should contact Violent Crimes Sergeant Mike Burleson at (256) 341-4633.