Clear
BREAKING NEWS Decatur police arrest man for murder on Thanksgiving Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Decatur police arrest man for murder on Thanksgiving

Abdullah Musafa El-Sayyed

Police believe the victim and suspect knew each other.

Posted: Nov 29, 2019 4:28 PM
Updated: Nov 29, 2019 4:38 PM
Posted By: Sydney Martin

Decatur Police arrested a man for murder on Thanksgiving after a woman was found shot during a welfare check. 

Abdullah Musafa El-Sayyed, was booked into the Morgan County Jail Thursday night.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Northwest 4th Avenue around 10:00pm and located Latonya Rasheed with at least one gunshot wound, according to Emme Long, Decatur Police Spokeswoman. She said Rasheed was transported to Decatur Morgan hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said El-Sayyed was at the scene and detectives named him their primary suspect. 

Police said the the victim and suspect knew each other, and believe the murder was an isolated incident. Police have not shared the relationship between the two individuals, and no motive for the shoooting has been released. 

A judge set El-Sayyed's bond at $150,000, according to Long.

The investigation is on-going, according to police, and more information will be released at a later time. 

Anyone with information about the case should contact Violent Crimes Sergeant Mike Burleson at (256) 341-4633.

 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 54°
Fayetteville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
Scottsboro
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events