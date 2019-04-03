Decatur police arrest man for hitting, marking wife with metal pipe

The Decatur Police Department has charged a man with second-degree domestic violence after being contacted by his mother-in-law.

Joshua Kirkland is accused of hitting his wife with a metal pipe, said Emme Long, police spokesperson.

About 8:30 p.m. March 30, dispatchers received call from a woman at Decatur-Morgan Hospital Parkway Campus. Long said the woman told the dispatcher her daughter had been assaulted by her husband, Kirkland.

Officers arrived and learned that the victim was suffering from multiple bruises on her face, welts on her back and legs, and a fractured finger on her left hand.

During the investigation, it was determined that Kirkland had inflicted the marks on the victim's legs and back with a metal pipe, Long said.

Patrol officers located Kirkland and arrested him. He was transported to the Morgan County Jail and held without bond due to his being out on bond in another case, Long said.