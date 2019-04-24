Decatur police arrest man for assault, drug possession

Decatur police say a suspect, Gabriel Williams, is in custody after he was found to be in possession of marijuana and "Spice," a synthetic cannabinoid.

On Wednesday, April 24, police responded to 4th Avenue SW for a call about a physical altercation. Police say the victim told them he was in an altercation with Williams.

According to police, the victim had lacerations to his head from being struck with what he believed to be a pistol. He was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital - Parkway Campus.

Williams was arrested after police say they found marijuana and "Spice" in his possession. He was charged with assault in the second degree, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in the second degree.

Williams was booked in the Morgan County Jail on a $20,300 bond.