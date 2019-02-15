Decatur police arrest man during traffic stop for drug charges

On Wednesday, a suspect was arrested during a traffic stop by Decatur police near the intersection of Church Street NE and 6th Avenue NE.

Upon contact with the driver, Curtis Garth, police say an officer observed a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the car. During a search of the vehicle, officers found more than 28 grams of cocaine, MDMA, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, brass knuckles and cash.

Garth was arrested and taken to the Morgan County Jail with a bond set at $7,200. He was charged with trafficking cocaine, unlawful possession of a controlled substance (ecstasy), possession of marijuana second-degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon (brass knuckles) and no plainly visible tag.

Garth's car, a 2016 Dodge Challenger, and the cash were seized by the Decatur police pending condemnation proceedings. The suspect's booking photo is not available at this time.