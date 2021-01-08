Decatur police arrest escaped inmate and woman accused of helping him

The Decatur Police Department and U.S. Marshals arrested an escaped inmate on Friday and a woman accused of helping him.

Mario Kellogg was arrested on Jan. 5 for a shooting in December that injured a bystander and a dog. The police department said he escaped that afternoon while en route to be examined at the hospital for a preexisting condition.

Police then obtained an arrest warrant for Brittany Diane Orr for helping in the escape.

Kellogg is charged with first-degree assault, animal cruelty and third-degree escape. He's held at the Morgan County Jail with a $40,300 bond.

Orr is charged with third-degree escape. She's in the Morgan County Jail with a $20,000 bond.