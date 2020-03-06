Decatur police arrest convicted felon for carrying a gun

A Decatur man is charged with carrying a gun as a convicted felon.
Kasheem Pointer was pulled over on Feb. 28 at the intersection of West Moulton Street and 12th Avenue NW. Police say he had a pistol in his vehicle without a permit. They then learned he had been convicted of multiple prior felonies.
Pointer was arrested and booked in the Morgan County Jail. He’s charged with certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol. His bond is set at $30,000.
