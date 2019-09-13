Decatur police arrest armed robbery suspect

The Decatur Police Department has arrested an armed robbery suspect.

On Aug. 25, a victim told police he was robbed at gunpoint near the 1200 block of College Street SE. The victim said he knew the suspect.

The suspect was identified as Darius Williams, said Emme Long, police spokesperson.

Williams was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree robbery. He is being held in the Morgan County Jail.

Bond was set at $25,000.