Decatur police arrest apartment burglary suspect

Preston Tatum

Posted: Feb. 28, 2019 12:25 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Decatur police arrested Preston Tatum on Tuesday and charged him with third-degree burglary.

The Decatur Police Department was called to Courtyard Apartments in the 2200 block of Arcadia Drive on a burglary call on Jan. 22, said Emme Long, department spokesperson.

The victim reported his apartment had been burglarized and that some of his personal belongings had been stolen. Investigators developed Tatum as a suspect after he was captured on video surveillance that was inside the victim’s residence, Long said.

A felony warrant for Tatum was obtained on Jan. 26 and he was located by Officer Allen Rawls and placed under arrest on Feb. 26.

Tatum was transported to the Morgan County Jail, where he was booked for his charge.

