Decatur police arrest Hartselle man after people attacked, car stolen

A Hartselle man was arrested Tuesday after Decatur police say who attacked people and stole a vehicle.
Marcus Dean, 38, is charged with robbery, according to the Decatur Police Department.
The department says police went to the 4,600 block of Joe Davis Road on Tuesday for a call about a physical altercation. The victims told police they were approached and attacked by a white male later identified as Dean.
The victims were not injured.
Through the course of the investigation, Detective Sean Mukaddam discovered Dean had also stolen the vehicle of a victim, police said
Dean is being held at the Morgan County Jail with a $100,000 bond.
