Decatur police announce road closures, traffic impacts for New Year’s Eve

Police say several roads will be closed or have reduced lanes for traffic for New Year’s Eve festivities in downtown Decatur Tuesday evening.
The Decatur Police Department says the following streets will be impacted Tuesday:
- 2nd Avenue between East Moulton Street and Lee Street will be closed
- 1st Avenue near the Morgan County Jail will be closed after 5 p.m.
- Lee Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue will be down to one lane beginning at 9:30 a.m. It will later be closed at 11 p.m. for approximately two hours
