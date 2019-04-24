Clear
Decatur police: Wreck near Hudson Memorial Bridge is blocking northbound traffic

Be advised.

Posted: Apr. 24, 2019 3:48 PM
Updated: Apr. 24, 2019 3:57 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Decatur police say a wreck that happened around 3:20 p.m. in the northbound lanes between the Hudson Memorial Bridge and “The Y” has caused a complete blockage.

A vehicle is overturned. Police say officers are responding, and injuries are unknown at this time.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route. For live traffic alerts, click HERE.

