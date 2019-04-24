Decatur police: Wreck near Hudson Memorial Bridge is blocking northbound traffic

Decatur police say a wreck that happened around 3:20 p.m. in the northbound lanes between the Hudson Memorial Bridge and “The Y” has caused a complete blockage.
A vehicle is overturned. Police say officers are responding, and injuries are unknown at this time.
Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route. For live traffic alerts, click HERE.
#TrafficAlert: Collision just reported in the northbound lanes between the Hudson Memorial Bridge and “The Y” with complete blockage.
Officers are responding now. Injuries are unknown at this time.
Please seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/fQvpho2G8M
— Decatur, AL Police (@DecaturALPD) April 24, 2019
