Decatur police: Woman wanted on drug charges arrested after monthslong search; 2 more in custody

Decatur police say a monthslong search for a woman wanted on drug charges led to the arrest of her and two other women on Wednesday.

A statement from Decatur police on Thursday says investigators responded on June 22 to a vehicle stop where a woman left the scene. They say she was later identified as Tamesha Taylor and a search of the vehicle revealed a large quantity of marijuana, as well as ecstasy.

Felony warrants were obtained for Taylor’s arrest on the charges of possession of marijuana first degree and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Police say she had been located multiple times since June but evaded arrest each time.

Police say a citizen complaint was received on Oct. 7 about Taylor selling marijuana at the Parkway Place Apartments. They say she was found in the parking lot that same day, but when investigators tried to make contact, she ran away.

After a short chase, Taylor was taken into custody for her warrants and an additional charge of resisting arrest, according to police. They say investigators found more marijuana during a search of her vehicle.

Another suspect that was in the vehicle, Tamara Evans, was also arrested after a short foot chase, police say. She is charged with possession of marijuana second degree and resisting arrest.

The department says an additional suspect became “belligerent at the scene” and was taken into custody for disorderly conduct. She was identified as Alexis Williams.

Taylor was booked in the Morgan County Jail with a bond set at $7,800. Bond was set at $600 for Evans and $300 for Williams.