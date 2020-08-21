Decatur police: Woman found with ‘distributing amounts’ of meth, pot

The Decatur Police Department has arrested a woman on multiple drug charges

Danielle Thomas, 26, was found to be in possession of distributing amounts of marijuana and methamphetamine when Vice Narcotics investigators went to a home in the 130 block of McEntire Lane on Thursday, said Emme Long, police spokesperson.

Thomas was also found to be in possession of multiple controlled substances, pills, and drug paraphernalia used with drug sales, Long said.

Long said the department had received complaints of drug sales at the residence.

Thomas was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute (meth), unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

She also was arrested for other active warrants related to her being at an Aug. 8 wreck and found to be in possession of marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin, Xanax, and drug paraphernalia, Long said.

Thomas was under the influence of a controlled substance and was transported to the hospital to receive medical attention, said Long.

Thomas was taken to the Morgan County Jail with a $13,100 bond.