Decatur police: Woman defends herself with hot grease in dispute with burglary suspect

The Decatur Police Department charged a man on Aug. 2 after an investigation of a domestic dispute where a woman defended herself with a pot containing hot grease.

Larondrick Macklin is charged with first degree burglary and first degree domestic violence.

On Aug. 1, police responded to a domestic dispute call on the 2800 block of Wimberley Drive SW, said Emme Long, police spokeswoman.

Officers made contact with Macklin. Who had burns on his face and was transported for medical treatment.

Through the course of the investigation, Detective Sean Mukaddam discovered Macklin was the primary aggressor in the altercation, Long said.

Macklin had entered the victim’s house with a firearm, and the victim defended herself with a pot containing hot grease, said Long.

After receiving medical attention, Macklin was transported to the Morgan County Jail without incident.

Macklin is being held at the Morgan County Jail in lieu of $300,000 bond, per Judge Jennifer Howell.