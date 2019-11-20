Decatur police: Wanted man arrested after chase, wreck

A suspect is being held without bond after a chase that led to a wreck, Decatur police say.

The department says on Tuesday, an investigator saw Darius Lamont Moody inside a Chevrolet Tahoe in the parking lot of the Magnolia Hotel in Decatur. Moody had active warrants with Decatur police and the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Police say investigators tried to make contact with Moody in the parking lot, but he saw them and drove away. According to the department, during a chase, Moody collided into the rear of a Chevrolet Silverado on West Moulton Street SW, near 12th Avenue SW.

After the wreck, police say Moody ran away and into a nearby gas station. They say he was found in the cooler of the business.

Moody was arrested and booked in the Morgan County Jail.

A passenger of the Chevrolet Silverado had minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Moody was charged with felony attempting to flee or elude law enforcement, resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana second-degree, driving without a license, no proof of insurance and leaving the scene of an accident.

Police say Moody also had multiple warrants through the department, a fugitive from justice warrant through the Alabama Department of Corrections and more than $85,000 in child support warrants.