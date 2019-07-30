Decatur police: Two men charged with robbery arrested after car chase

Decatur police say two men are behind bars after a car chase led to their arrests.

Timothy Boyd and Chase McDaniel are charged with robbery first-degree.

Officers were called on July 26th around 3 p.m. in reference to a robbery on 5th Street NW. Decatur police say the Moulton Police Department found the suspects' vehicle and attempted to stop it, but the driver drove off and started a chase.

Boyd is 16 years old but is charged as an adult. Both Boyd and McDaniel are in the Morgan County Jail, each with a $10,000 bond.