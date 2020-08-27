Decatur police: Traffic stop leads to meth seizure, two arrests

Decatur police say meth was found and two arrests were made during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

The department says it received complaints this month about criminal activity in the 900-block of 9th Avenue SE.

Officers stopped a vehicle on Wednesday for a traffic violation at 6th Avenue SE and 12th Street SE. Police identified the occupants as Jonathan Lindsey and Adrianna Cook and say they had drug paraphernalia.

Police say Cook was additionally found to have meth.

Both suspects were arrested and booked in the Morgan County Jail.

Cook is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth), tampering with physical evidence and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $1,600.

Lindsey was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, with a bond set at $300.