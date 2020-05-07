Decatur police: Traffic stop leads to drug seizure, arrest

Decatur police say a traffic stop this week resulted in a drug seizure and one arrest.

Officers stopped a vehicle for not having a tag on Wednesday in the 1000-block of 19th Avenue SE. Police say the driver, Keith Huff, didn’t have a valid Alabama driver’s license.

According to the department, officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle, and a search revealed both that and meth.

Huff was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana second degree. He was booked in the Morgan County Jail with a bond set at $1,300.