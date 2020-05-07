Decatur police say a traffic stop this week resulted in a drug seizure and one arrest.
Officers stopped a vehicle for not having a tag on Wednesday in the 1000-block of 19th Avenue SE. Police say the driver, Keith Huff, didn’t have a valid Alabama driver’s license.
According to the department, officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle, and a search revealed both that and meth.
Huff was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana second degree. He was booked in the Morgan County Jail with a bond set at $1,300.
Related Content
- Decatur police: Traffic stop leads to drug seizure, arrest
- Morgan County sheriff: Traffic stop yields 2 arrests, drug seizure
- Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
- Decatur police: Shoplifting arrest results in drug seizure, multiple charges
- Sheriff: Morgan County traffic stop leads to arrest, seizure of cash, drugs, more
- Decatur police arrest man during traffic stop for drug charges
- Man arrested after traffic stop in Decatur
- Public tips lead to drug seizure, arrest in Tuscumbia
- Cullman County sheriff: Traffic stop leads to arrest, seizure of 46 grams of meth
- Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Jackson Co.
Scroll for more content...