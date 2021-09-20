Clear
Decatur police: Texas man killed in accident at Nucor Steel

Police responded to Nucor about 8 a.m. Monday.

Posted: Sep 20, 2021 3:45 PM
Updated: Sep 20, 2021 4:19 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

One man is dead after an industrial accident at Nucor Steel in Decatur.

Decatur police identified Don Burton, of Texas, as the victim.

Police responded to Nucor about 8 a.m. Monday. Emergency medical services took Burton to Huntsville Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Decatur Fire Marshal Jason Jones said Decatur Fire and Rescue was dispatched to Nucor involving a person hit by a forklift.

Engine 2 and Battalion 2, along with First Response Ambulance responded.

Air transport was requested by dispatch through protocol, but both air services, declined due to weather, Jones said.

He said one member of Decatur Fire and Rescue rode in with First Response transporting the patient to Huntsville Hospital and assisted with patient care.

