Decatur police: Teen Point Mallard shooting suspect busted with pot while out on bond

On July 18, the Decatur Police Department said it made contact with Kaleeb Jones, 18, about serving two active bond revocation warrants through the city of Decatur.

Detectives found Jones at a residence near the intersection of Allen Street SW and 5th Avenue SW, said Emme Long, police spokeswoman.

During the investigation, detectives located a quantity of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in Jones's possession, she said.

Jones was taken into custody for the two active warrants and transported to the Morgan County Jail. Jones was held without bond at that time.

Jones was released on his bond revocation warrants on Tuesday. But as he was released, Long said, Jones was taken into custody for first-degree possession of marijuana stemming from his July 18 arrest.

Jones was booked into the Morgan County Jail and held in lieu of a $30,000 bond.

In June 3, Jones, who police say also is known as Caleb Long, was arrested for two warrants for assault in the second degree. He surrendered to deputies at the Morgan County Jail. This was in relation to a shooting at Point Mallard Water Park on June 1.

According to police, the shooting happened about 9:08 p.m. June 1 near the wave pool at Point Mallard Water Park. The park was hosting a family-friendly night swim event at the time.