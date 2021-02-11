Decatur police: Suspects found with drugs after leaving scene of wreck

Three suspects are charged in Decatur after police say they left the scene of a wreck.

Decatur police say it happened on Feb. 9 in the 2300 block of Rosemont Street.

The suspects arrested are David Richardson, 27, of Trinity, Candie Browning, 21, of Falkville and Kwan Scott, 22, of Hartselle.

Police say the officers found the suspects in possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and prescription drugs.

Richardson was charged with distribution of a controlled substance and booked in the Morgan County Correctional Facility with a $5,000 bond.

Scott was charged with distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence. She was booked in the Morgan County Correctional Facility with a $5,600 bond.

Browning was charged with distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of prescription drugs. She's in the Morgan County Correctional Facility with a $5,600 bond.

Police say more charges related to the wreck could follow.