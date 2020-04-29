Decatur police say a woman is held on nearly 20 counts for stealing other people's mail.
A Decatur resident contacted police on Jan. 17 about mail theft. The department says an officer responded and found Pam Harris with the stolen mail.
On Apr. 22, multiple residents contacted Decatur police, saying that a vehicle had been stopping in front of homes and someone was taking mail from the mailbox. Police say Harris was again found in the area with the stolen mail.
Warrants were obtained for trafficking in stolen identities, five counts of illegal possession of a credit/debit card, two counts of forgery in the third degree and ten counts of receiving stolen property in the fourth degree.
Harris was arrested on Apr. 24. She was booked in the Morgan County Jail with a bond set at $122,000.
Related Content
- Decatur police: Suspected mail thief held on $122,000 bond
- Decatur police: Stabbing suspect held without bond
- Decatur police searching for credit card thief
- Decatur police need help identifying mail, debit card theft suspect
- Police: Man held on $150,000 bond for Decatur robbery; 2nd suspect sought
- Suspected murders being held without bond
- Madison Police Department warns residents about mail thief
- Madison Police looking for suspected thief
- Huntsville drug trafficking suspect held on $1 million bond
- Decatur police: Man steals purse, gets $50,000 bond