Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory View Alerts

Decatur police: Suspect knocks on door, hits woman, takes her purse

This case is believed to be an isolated incident.

Posted: Feb. 7, 2019 9:53 AM
Updated: Feb. 7, 2019 9:56 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Decatur Police Department is looking for a female suspect they say struck a woman.

About 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Decatur police went to a report of a residential robbery at the intersection of Locust Street and 19th Avenue SE, said Emme Long, department spokesperson..

The victim told officers that she had heard knocking at the front door. The victim then opened the door and spoke to the suspect, a white female with brown hair in her 20s or 30s.

Long said the suspect proceeded to strike the victim in the face and take the victim’s purse.

If you have any information that could identify the suspect, the Decatur Police asks that you call 256-341-4600.

This case is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no immediate danger to the public, Long said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events