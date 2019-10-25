Decatur police: Suspect in teenager's murder found in Knoxville

A 19-year-old Decatur man is being charged in the Thursday murder of another teenager.

Bernandino Miguel Matias was found in Knoxville, Tenn., about 3:15 a.m. Friday and placed into custody on murder charges out of Decatur, said Emme Long, Decatur Police Department spokesperson.

Decatur police are in the process of extraditing Matias to Alabama for further criminal proceedings, Long said.

Matias will be charged in the murder of Tania Rico, a 16-year-old student at Austin High School.

About 3:36 p.m. Thursday, Decatur police responded to a disturbance call in the 200 block of Bluebird Lane SW. They found Rico deceased.

Long said police can confirm a firearm was not used in the crime. It is believed to be an isolated incident.

Counselors will be on site at Decatur and Austin high school and the Excel Center to speak with students today.

Anyone with information regarding the case should contact Violent Crimes Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617.